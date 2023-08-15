Big Bad Wolf book sale heads to Cebu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The three-week sale offers brand new books at up to 95% off

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since 2019, the Big Bad Wolf book sale is heading to Cebu!

After a successful Manila run, the book sale will open for a three-week run at SM Seaside City Cebu. The sale will run from September 15 to October 1, from 10 am to 10 pm daily. Admission is free.

True to the Big Bad Wolf tradition, the sale will offer up to two million brand-new books across different genres, from contemporary fiction, to children’s literature, to coffee table books – all at discounts up to 95% off.

Big Bad Wolf Books was launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2009. Since then, it has expanded to 37 cities in 14 countries, including Cambosia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore.

It launched in the Philippines in 2018. – Rappler.com