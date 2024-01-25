It’s budol time! Here are the dates for Manila International Book Fair 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Book lovers, mark your calendars for your highly-anticipated budol of the year as the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) announced on Wednesday, January 24, the schedule for its 2024 run.

This year’s book affair is set to take place on September 14 to 17 at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

Other details, such as the fair’s hours, list of exhibitors and publishers, schedule of activities, and ticket prices, have yet to be announced.

Usually, over 100 exhibitors participate in the MIBF — ranging from mainstream to indie publishers, university presses, and academic and international distributors, among others.

Aside from the wide range of titles, the MIBF also holds several activities, such as book launches, webinars, storytellings, workshops, and panel discussions.

The MIBF is one of the biggest and longest-running book fairs in the Philippines, having showcased various publishers for over 40 years now. – Rappler.com