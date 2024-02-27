It’s a book sail! Floating book fair Doulos Hope is sailing around the PH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Ready to embark on your reading journey? Here's what to expect from the international floating library that's heading to Manila, Batangas, and La Union!

MANILA, Philippines – Sailing to our shores again is international floating book fair Doulos Hope, set for disembarkation at three Philippine ports from March to April 2024 after more than a decade.

The non-profit organization’s Doulos Hope vessel is currently docked at Subic Bay’s Rivera North Wharf Port since February 13 until March 3. Afterwards, it will be docking at the San Fernando International Seaport in San Fernando, La Union from March 7 to 24, followed by Manila on March 28 to April 23, and lastly, at Batangas City from April 16 to 28.

Based on its Subic leg, the floating book fair is open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 2 to 9 pm, with last entry at 8 pm. There is a P50 entrance fee per head, with free entry for kids under 12 and seniors over 60.

“Priority is given to online booking. You are welcome to queue up but we do not guarantee that everyone can walk in especially on weekends,” Doulos Hope Philippines said on Facebook. As of writing, only Subic Bay’s slots are open for registration; registration for the upcoming three ports are to follow.

Doulos Hope Philippines encourages only small groups for visits and clarifies that the vessel is not PWD-friendly.

My Doulos Hope is one of two vessels owned by GBA Ships, the non-profit organization based in Germany. The fifth vessel was just recently commissioned for service in May 2023 in Singapore. The other vessel, Logos Hope, is currently at Gqeberha, South Africa.

The “largest floating library in the world” visits different global ports of call for several weeks at a time and open the gangways to thousands of visitors every day. The book fair offers diverse titles and genres of quality literature at affordable costs.

The “ship of hope” was last in the Philippines in February 2012, carrying more than 5,000 titles at a fraction of the cost. The crew of the ship then comprised about 56 nationalities.

Good Books for All (GBA Ships e.V.) is a non-profit organization based in Germany. Since 1970, the organization’s vessels have made over 1,600 port visits in over 160 countries and territories, donating hundreds of tons of books and enjoyed by over 50 million visitors.

GBA Ships aims to share knowledge through the books they carry and the international crews working on board, highlighting “international goodwill and understanding.” They also provide aid and care to the countries they visit by participating in local community projects and promoting literacy and education, cross-cultural co-operation, and social awareness. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com