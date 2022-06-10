PSA, bookworms! Manila International Book Fair is returning on these dates

After two years of going virtual, MIBF 2022 is finally back on the ground again!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s book budol time once again! After two years of going virtual, the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is finally returning live this year at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City from September 15 to 18.

The MIBF announced its return in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 9. Guests will be able to shop for books in person again at SMX’s Exhibition Floor. Details on entrance tickets, safety protocols, hours, and the kinds of materials and publishers available have not been released yet.

Usually, aside from books, the MIBF also has virtual events to offer guests, like book launches, webinars, panel discussions, workshops, storytelling, and trainings for readers of all ages.

The MIBF last held its online edition from November 17 to 21, 2021. The first virtual edition was launched in August 2020 due to the pandemic. The last live book fair was held in September 2019 and featured more than 200 local and foreign publishers and booksellers and 450 booths.

The MIBF is one of the biggest and longest-running book fairs in the Philippines, going strong for over four decades now. – Rappler.com