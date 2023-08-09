Manila International Book Fair returns in September

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The long-running book fair returns to the SMX Convention Center

MANILA, Philippines – Book lovers, mark your calendars! The Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is returning to the SMX Convention Center in Pasay from September 14 to 17.

The fair will feature over 100 exhibitors – from mainstream and indie publishers, to international publishers, university presses, academic publishers, distributors, and bookstores – selling the latest titles.

The event will also include book signings with National Artists for Literature, celebrity authors, Wattpad sensations, comic book creators, and international bestselling writers.

School World – a one-stop shop for school supplies and learning aids – will also be part of the MIBF.

Entrance is free for those who register via the QR code on the MIBF Facebook page. Registration is open until September 8.

The MIBF is the country’s longest-running book fair, showcasing various publishers and bookstores for over 40 years. – Rappler.com