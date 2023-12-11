Literature
Rappler columnist Vergel O. Santos’ ‘Duterte Watch’ wins at 41st National Book Awards 

In 'Duterte Watch: Descent Into Authoritarianism Collected Commentaries,' the veteran journalist and editor looks back on the Duterte regime

MANILA, Philippines – Vergel O. Santos’ Duterte Watch: Descent Into Authoritarianism Collected Commentaries won the “Best Book in Journalism” category at the 41st National Book Awards. 

The National Book Development Board (NBDB) and the Manila Critics Circle announced the winners on Saturday, December 9. 

Out of 235 nominations across 34 categories, 35 titles won awards. The categories also consisted of seven languages: Filipino, English, Bikol, Binisaya, Hiligaynon, Tausug, and Waray.  

In Duterte Watch: Descent Into Authoritarianism Collected Commentaries, the veteran journalist and editor looked back on the Duterte regime. The selected commentaries were mainly written by Santos between 2016 and 2022, and published most of them originally in Rappler, with others in Philippine Daily Inquirer and The New York Times. 

The award-giving body described the book as “insightful and sharp.” “[Santos] pulls together decades of experience so that his readers are treated not only to a courageous collection of journalistic opinion writing, but a highly-intuitive one,” they added. 

Santos, together with the other winners, will receive their awards at the ceremony slated to take place in February 2024. – Rappler.com

