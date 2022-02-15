[WATCH] Mga tula ng pag-ibig: Leo Rialp reads Ruel S. De Vera’s ‘Isla del Fuego’

The poem tells the story of two lovers dealing with fears of being lost in love

Veteran actor and Free the Artist Movement member Leo Rialp reads Isla del Fuego by award-winning poet Ruel S. De Vera. The poem tells the story of two lovers dealing with fears of being lost in love.

Rialp is a seasoned theater actor, known for his role in Dulaang UP’s Haring Lear, a Filipino adaptation of the Shakespearean classic King Lear.

De Vera received the Carlos Palanca Memorial Award for Literature and the Philippines Free Press Literary Award. At present, he writes and edits for the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Read the full text here:

Isla del Fuego

by Ruel S. De Vera

Burning in the fiction

of affection, we lie

sprawled and separate

on the satin sand,

with only your stranded

silence spanning

this damp distance

between us.

It is your incandescent

fear of touch that keeps us

constantly apart

like shoreline and sea.

You are afraid that, once joined,

we can no longer be sundered,

can no longer tell who is who,

what is what, whose is whose.

But even now,

the mangrove finds

the milling shadows melded

into its many limbs.

Already this sky, stained saffron

by sunset, decants the last light

of this naked night’s coupling

with the afternoon.

So leave your fear

to be washed away

by the waterworn forgetfulness

of flotsam and sand,

and discover that love,

like embers and fleeting fireflies,

can blot out

even the most careful of stars.

– Rappler.com

Special thanks to Ruel S. De Vera, Leo Rialp, and Free the Artist Movement