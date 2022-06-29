Works of National Artists Virgilio Almario, Gemino Abad to appear in ‘Santelmo’ literary magazine

MANILA, Philippines – The works of National Artists Virgilio Almario and Gemino Abad will both be published in the first issue of the new Santelmo: Liwanag sa Dilim literary magazine.

According to the press release, the magazine will feature the English and Filipino works of 63 writers all over the Philippines which will include essays, articles, poems, and short stories “borne out of the recent political events,” with the theme of faith, hope and rebirth.

Some of the works included in the magazine are the essays “Kahit Patuloy ang Pagbulusok ng Demokrasya” by Virgilio Almario, and “Why Write at All?” by Gemino Abad.

Santelmo’s first issue will also feature a major article, “The Unmined Story of the Small Town That Could” written by Ramon Florencio “Buko Joe” Perez. “This feature recounts how the people of San Juan, Batangas, fought against the construction of a smelter plant backed by then President Ferdinand Marcos,” the press release reads.

Aside from these works, there will also be poems written by Simeon Dumdum Jr., Milagros Dumdum, Jim Pascual Agustin, Juaniyo Arcellana, Vim Nadera, Mara Lanot, Pablo Tariman, Joel Vega, and other poets, and short stories written by Ariel Logroño and Ryan Leyco Faura. The cover of the literary magazine showcases Elmer Borlongan’s “Laban Lang.”

Santelmo: Liwanag Sa Dilim is a literary magazine published by Filipino publishing house San Anselmo Press. The publishing company, along with a group of established writers, got together to create Santelmo with the mission of serving as a beacon of light during confusing and challenging times.

San Anselmo Press is the same company that came out with the best-sellers Top 20 Changes to the Rules of Civil Procedure & Revised Rules on Evidence, 100 Pink Poems Para Kay Leni, the Gintong Aklat-nominated Confessions of an Ex-Jesuit and National Book Awards nominees Crocodiles in Belfast & other poems and Time Out Muna: Gabay sa Utang, Upa At Iba Pa sa Panahon ng Pandemya.

Santelmo: Liwanag Sa Dilim is now available through the San Anselmo Publications, Inc. Facebook page, and, eventually, at Shopee and Lazada. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.