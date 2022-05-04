From ARMY moms to cottagecore moms: Flower delivery services for every kind of mom

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to Mother’s Day gifts, you can’t go wrong with a bouquet of flowers.

Whatever her interests, there’s nothing like an arrangement of bright blooms to make your mom or the mom figure in your life feel special. And whether or not you have a close relationship, flowers can help get your Mother’s Day sentiments across.

As gifts, they’re also incredibly convenient – you can schedule flowers to be delivered to your mom’s doorstep, even if you can’t show up to the Mother’s Day festivities yourself.

Here are a bunch of flower shops and services to help you send your mom some love:

For the cottagecore mom: Flower Ranch Café

This coffee/flower shop in Mandaluyong has a selection of dried and fresh flowers curated by owner Vangie Ignacio and her daughter, artist Soleil Ignacio. Flowershop basics like carnations, lisianthus, roses, statice, and gypsophilia come alive in bouquets that serve cottagecore charm. They also offer a monthly fresh mums subscription, if you want to take your Mother’s Day gift to the next level.

While they don’t have an in-house delivery service, you can pick the flowers up yourself or book your own courier service.

For the cool mom (she’s not a regular mom): Noonday Light Botanicals

This flower delivery service offers bouquets in several colorways – gold, pink, red, and a special purple Borahae theme for ARMY mothers. Their arrangements come in a range of sizes to fit any budget, and they all have a rustic feel – as if freshly picked from a field of wildflowers. They offer an assortment of blooms – from tulips, Ecuadorian roses, gerbera, and carnations. Each bouquet is wrapped in your choice of paper – from themed newspaper prints to plain white – and comes with a free card with lots of colorful designs and quirky messages to choose from.

Noonday Light delivers within Metro Manila, with delivery fees varying depending on the area. Their Mother’s Day delivery slots are filling up quick, so it’s better to book with them early.

For the mom who’s so extra: Blooms by Agi

If you’re looking for a showstopping bouquet, where it seems like the rule of thumb is “bigger is better,” Blooms by Agi’s arrangements are big bursts of color, featuring sunflowers, stargazers, roses, tulips, and more. If you want to be really extra, they have arrangements that include flower-filled balloons, and preserved flowers in clear boxes.

Pick-up can be arranged for free from San Juan. Delivery to Metro Manila locations is also available, with fees depending on the location.

For the mom with high standards: Tecson Flowers

With over 40 years in the flower business, this flower shop offers classic arrangements, with a selection wide enough to suit different moms’ personalities. Their Desert Rose collection is a fit for moms who love timeless neutrals, their Swirlwind Romance collection is inspired by ice cream cones, and their Royale collection is perfect for moms who love jewel tones and drama. They offer the option to add chocolate or a themed balloon to each bouquet too.

Their flowers are hand-delivered by their own courier service, with delivery areas covering Metro Manila and select areas in Cavite, Laguna, and Bulacan at varying fees.

For the quirky mom: The Flower Farm

With flowers sourced directly from their own farm in Tagaytay, The Flower Farm‘s arrangements have a distinctly Filipino flair. With bouquets that come wrapped, in a glass vase, in pots, or even in a woven bayong, you can choose the arrangement that best fits your mom’s preferences. If she isn’t really into flowers, you can even get her a veggie bouquet!

Their in-house courier covers deliveries within the greater Metro Manila area, with fees depending on your location. You can also pick up your flower orders from their stores in Makati or Alabang.

For the kikay mom: Knots.ph

With delicate, pastel-hued blooms, this florist’s bouquets will speak to your mom’s girly side. They have an array of fresh, dried, and preserved arrangements to choose from, and you can personalize each bouquet with photo print outs, cards, candles, or chocolates.

Delivery is free within Metro Manila, and with varying fees for Cavite and Rizal. They also deliver nationwide but only for gift boxes, food hampers, and dried flower bouquets.

For the plantita: Shopleaf Plant Studio

If you want to give your mom greens that will last for more than a week, you can give her a plant instead of a bouquet. Shopleaf has a Mother’s Day collection of potted plants that will make lovely additions to your mom’s garden – ficus, anthurium, bougainvillea, calathea, and more.

Delivery is free within Metro Manila for orders worth P5,000 or more, with varying delivery rates for areas in Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan, and the rest of the country.

For the scentsational mom: Halimuyak MNL

If your mom loves things that smell good, Halimuyak MNL’s bouquets will speak to her soul. Their dried lavender and eucalyptus bundles aren’t just pretty – they’re also sure to leave her room smelling like a spa. They also have other fresh and preserved flowers, as well as room sprays, candles, and lavender pouches if you want to take your bouquet to the next level. – Rappler.com