Live for others, don’t become a teacher: Little life lessons from Filipino educators

We learn more from our teachers than trigonometry and geometry

MANILA, Philippines – It goes without saying that we learn a lot from our teachers. We spend majority of our lives listening to them lecture about trigonometry and chemistry and what really happened to Maria Clara at the end of Noli Me Tangere.

Sometimes, though, what we learn from them goes beyond the schoolbooks and translates into real-life lessons that we can apply to things beyond the final exams. And let’s be real, more often than not, these lessons stick with us far deeper than anything that’s on the curriculum.

We asked Rappler readers about the best advice they’ve received from their teachers through the years. From decision-making guidance to career advice, these are the nuggets of wisdom that have stuck with people through the years.

Instagram user @jnpangilinan shared one piece of wisdom from her former economics professor, no less than broadcaster Winnie Monsod: “Do not cheat. The small cheaters of today become the giant cheaters of tomorrow.”

Professors also had good advice on making decisions.

Some educators reminded their students to work not only for themselves, but for others.

“We do what we do because we want other people to feel better. We don’t do things for the sake of achievement – it’s really, really bad. Mag-isa ka lang doon; it’s a very lonely place. Mas masayang mag-achieve (It’s more fun to be an achiever) if there are other people with you,” said a former teacher of Twitter user @lisfortun.

“Live, work, and love for the benefit of others but not their expectations,” shared Instagram user @donnietantoco.

There were teachers who reminded their students to really go for what they want and not live their lives according to other people’s desires or opinions.

“If your family disagrees with what college course you want, choose it. You are starting to know what you want in life,” shared Instagram user @annbeeeble.

“Never let anyone tell you what you can’t do,” said a former teacher of Twitter user @Vinny_Me.

Sadly, some teachers advised their students to stay away from their own profession.

“If you’re striving to become rich, don’t choose teaching,” said a former teacher of @daaaavieeee on Instagram.

“Mag-aral ka at huwag mo akong tularan dahil napakahirap maging guro (Study and don’t be like me because it’s very difficult to be a teacher),” shared one former teacher of Twitter user @voxdissentiens.

Perhaps the best kind of teacherly advice is that which validates their students’ uniqueness and individuality. For instance, the advice from a former teacher of Twitter user @rensalvaleon: “You may be a student leader of a band who marches offbeat but you can do it as long as you believe in yourself.”

Do you remember any bits of enlightenment your teacher imparted from your time in school? Share it in the comments or, better yet, surprise that teacher with a message of thanks – we know they deserve it. – Rappler.com