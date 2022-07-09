Meet-cute: The most surprising places to find love, according to our readers

MANILA, Philippines – These days, most love stories start out with a swipe right, a dancefloor pick-up line, or a set up by well-meaning friends. But of course, finding love isn’t limited to just these places. Some people have stumbled upon their significant others in the least romantic spots imaginable.

We asked Rappler readers about their love stories, posing the question: “What’s the weirdest or most unlikely place you met a significant other?”

Whether they slid into each others DMs on a social media app that’s NOT meant for dating, or found chemistry in Chem class, their stories may just inspire some hope in even the most hopeless romantics.

(Disclaimer: These stories were submitted by our readers, so take them with a grain of salt!)

Sliding into the DMs

As toxic as social media can get, it’s allowed some people to meet their significant others.

“He messaged me with a ‘hi’ on Twitter and now we’re together for almost two years,” shared Twitter user @ianjareth.

It was the same for Twitter user @angPasimuno, who said: “He followed me over a tweet. Found him cute so I followed back.”

Instagram user @inknikki said that she met a significant other on the app, saying, “I wasn’t looking and neither was he.”

If you’re looking for a sign to message your Twitter or Instagram crush, this might just be it. Go on and (respectfully) slide into their DMs!

A healthy start

Some people found love while tending to their health.

Instagram user @charissepanopio met her significant other at a dental office, while @maloullobrera found someone at a hospital.

For Facebook user Aileen Laforteza, it was at a dialysis center.

Maybe the next time you find yourself dragging your feet at getting your teeth cleaned or your body checked, just think of it as a chance to finally find the love of your life.

On the road

When you’re on a trip or a vacation, meeting someone is a bonus but not the main order of business. After all, who has time to flirt and date when you have a new city or island to explore? Apparently, some people did.

Making the most out of being in transit, Instagram @qu1rkya1one shared that she made a connection on a cross-country overnight bus.

It was a similar story for @islandchef.kitchen who said on Instagram that she once met someone on a train ride from Rabat to Marrakech in Morocco. She also found love on a small commuter river boat in Thailand.

We’re not sure why they’re especially lucky with finding love on public transport, but you may want to keep your heart open the next time you’re on a train or a boat (or a bus, or the MRT…).

Instagram user @duke.of.woofsphalia said that he found love on the Empire State Building in NYC. “It was like something out of a movie. We also lived in Manila at the same time about 10 years prior…it’s like we were meant to be together.”

You don’t even have to go very far. For Instagram user @karentan516 she met someone at a Shell Gasoline Station (perhaps they bonded over the rising price of gas?).

Everywhere else

Other odd places include everything from class to…the cemetery.

There was a different kind of chemistry going on for Instagram user @chrissieplana in her Chemistry class, where she met a significant other. “I accidentally knocked over his burettes,” she shared.

@jovivillanuevab was truly #blessed when she met someone in Church.

Everyday locations turned magical for some – @eloisa.generoso met caught a date in an elevator “like out of a movie,” while @audreyaborde found love in a parking lot.

Truly finding love in a hopeless place, @irylltorrecampo simply said “sementeryo (cemetery).”

If you’re looking for love, these meet-cutes might give you some ideas. If there’s anything that these little love stories prove, it’s that romance can strike anywhere, often when you least expect it. – Rappler.com