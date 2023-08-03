Sex and Sensibilities: I had unprotected sex. What do I do?

In the second Sex and Sensibilities video, Rappler’s sex and gender columnist Ana P. Santos answers this question: What do you do if you had unprotected sex?

First of all, don’t panic. It really happens – the condom breaks, or you weren’t thinking. But just don’t leave it up to prayer.

Whether you are in a straight relationship or a same sex relationship, we list here some friends that you can call. Feel free to ask them a question: we got you! No shame. No judgement. Just sex with a lot of sensibility! – Rappler.com