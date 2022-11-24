Jowang jowa na? Swipe right in real life at this Bumble singles mixer

This might just be your chance to find your next holi-date

MANILA, Philippines – If all you want for Christmas is a jowa, this may just be your chance to get it. Dating app Bumble is holding its first-ever singles mixer on December 1 at Sanctuary in Poblacion, Makati.

Interested singles with existing Bumble profiles can sign up for a chance to get an invite to the exclusive Bumble event via this link. Registrations close on November 25.

The mixer will feature games and special cocktails, setting the stage for guests to make connections outside of the dating app.

The mixer follows the launch of “So, G?,” Bumble’s curated series of date ideas in Metro Manila.

With “So, G?” Bumble users can present their profiles at 14 different partner establishments to avail of special deals, for example: buy 1 take 1 coffee at Yardstick, 10% off at Ebi10, 20% off at Power Up Alabang, and more.

All deals are valid only until November 25 – so maybe meet up with your Bumble match now if you haven’t already.

Bumble is a dating app where users can swipe right on profiles of people they are interested in. Mutual swipe rights result in matches, and in heterosexual matches, female users need to message first. – Rappler.com