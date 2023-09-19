Burberry’s London runway show dominated by padded bags and blue-soled heels

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Models present creations at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, September 18, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Daniel Lee's collections are key to Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd's aim to attract younger consumers and move Burberry more upmarket

LONDON, United Kingdom – Burberry’s Daniel Lee on Monday, September 18, unveiled new accessories and a colorful take on British heritage in his second collection showing at London Fashion Week.

The 37-year-old creative director’s spring-summer 2024 collection, a highlight of London Fashion Week, introduced interlink chain prints and a new vibrant “Knight Blue” color.

Attendees walked a dark green carpet that led into a large marquee, featuring a green, light yellow and white check design in Highbury Fields, North London.

Silhouettes on Monday’s catwalk were elongated and accessorised with padded bags in khaki as well as leather structured bags in red, white and green.

Models strutted the runway in blue-soled high heel sandals alongside iterations ofBurberry’s trench coat in camel and black with pops of its reimagined classic check print on the collar.

Burberry’s blue color made appearances throughout Lee’s ready-to-wear brief, including a blue-colored strawberry print on dresses and t-shirts and accented traditional button-downs.

For evening wear, Lee opted for sleek flowy deconstructed floral knit dresses with sheer elements, while chain press tools secured lightweight dresses and outfits into place.

In contrast, the menswear collection featured sharp tailoring and shorts, complimented by patent leather shoes in black, green and brown with prominent silver buckles and belts.

There were also sleeveless leather coats with pops of blue, the same hue featured on London’s iconic Bond Street underground station, which has been temporarily renamedBurberry Street in honour of London Fashion Week.

The 167-year-old luxury fashion house last week launched Lee’s first designs in stores and online, alongside a redesign of its website. Some of the items included significantly higher priced handbags and t-shirts featuring the Equestrian Knight motif.

Bradford-born Lee’s collections are key to Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd’s aim to attract younger consumers and move Burberry more upmarket.

The designer is tasked with expanding Burberry’s leather goods and accessories offerings.

Lee, who replaced Riccardo Tisci as chief creative officer last year, joined from Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta where he created a buzz with pillowy leather clutch handbags and slip-on heels.

Monday’s star-studded event was attended by outgoing British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful, actress Jodie Comer, Arsenal and England footballer Bukayo Saka, singer Kylie Minogue and Naomi Campbell among others. – Rappler.com