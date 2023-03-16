‘You win…I’m out’: Celebrity stylist Law Roach announces retirement

The stylist assures fans that he'll continue working with Zendaya: 'We are forever'

MANILA, Philippines – Renowned celebrity stylist Law Roach, whose clientele includes Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington, Hunter Schafer, and more, has announced his retirement due to “politics, lies, and false narratives” in the industry.

“My cup is empty,” Roach said in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 15. “If this business was just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies, and false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out.”

He also expressed his gratitude to those who supported his career over the years. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” he said.

Roach is the stylist who has been working with Zendaya since her days as a Disney star. Some of his iconic works with Zendaya includes the “wet dress” look at the Dune premiere and the Met Gala 2019 collaboration, wherein Zendaya turned into a glowing Cinderella with Roach as her fairy Godmother.

On Thursday, March 16, a day after announcing his retirement, Roach took to Twitter to clarify that he’ll continue working with Zendaya.

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z…we are forever,” he said. “She’s my little sister and it’s real love, not fake industry love.”

Aside from Zendaya, Roach has also dressed some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Lindsay Lohan, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, and Celine Dion.

He also was a judge on America’s Next Top Model cycle 23 and the HBO competition series Legendary. – Rappler.com