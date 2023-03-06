LOOK: Pinay teen who went viral for calling Charles & Keith a luxury bag is now its brand ambassador

Zoe Gabriel, the Singapore-based Filipina content creator, models a bag that was launched in support of UN Women's 'Storytelling for Gender Equality' program

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a full circle moment for Filipina teen Zoe Gabriel, who’s become a brand community ambassador of Charles & Keith months after she was mocked online for calling it a luxury item.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, March 4, Charles & Keith introduced Gabriel, who was posing with their Alia bag in purple, as one of their latest brand community ambassadors.

The brand said that the bag that Gabriel is modeling was launched in support of UN Women’s Storytelling for Gender Equality program.

The post was also accompanied with a note from Gabriel, who reminded women that they are “beautiful in [their] own ways” and to be “diverse and bold in [their] differences.”

“This International Women’s Day, let us celebrate with compassion, let us celebrate equality through equity,” Gabriel’s note read.

It can be recalled that Gabriel made waves online in January when she received hate for getting excited over her first Charles & Keith bag. The issue sparked debates among netizens, with many discussing how privilege and wealth affect what each individual considers as luxury.

Several netizens also praised the classy response of the 17-year-old Singapore-based Filipina content creator, with users giving encouraging words and applauding her for handling the hate maturely.

Following the incident, the Singaporean fast-fashion brand also invited Gabriel to a tour of its headquarters and sent her customized bags. – Rappler.com