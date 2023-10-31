Style
Halloween

IN PHOTOS: Black carpet looks at the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023

Rappler.com

Piolo Pascual at the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023.

Rob Reyes/Rappler

Which celebrity do you think donned the best take on the theme for this year's Opulence Halloween Ball?

MANILA, Philippines – Raymond Gutierrez and Ash Rye’s Opulence Halloween Ball has finally returned. Since its inception in 2019, the ball has served as a space for Filipino celebrities and personalities to use their imagination to showcase their best costumes corresponding to the year’s theme.

Given its theme of mythology, this year’s ball saw the stars walk the red carpet breathing new life into mythical creatures and celestial beings on Tuesday, October 31, at the Marquis Events Place at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Attendees donned heavenly garb akin to that of Roman and Greek gods and goddesses, but with a fresh, modern spin.

Here are some of the stunning looks from the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023:

(All photos by Rob Reyes for Rappler)

Piolo Pascual
Vice Ganda
Anne Curtis
Solenn Heussaff
Max Collins
Raymond Gutierrez and Robert William
Kylie Verzosa
Celeste Cortesi
Marina Summers
Chie Filomeno
Andrea Brillantes
Leila Alcasid
Mikki Claver
Denise Laurel
Richard Gutierrez
Sunshine Cruz with daughters Chesca, Angelina, and Sam
Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford
Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo
Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles
KC Montero and Stephanie Dods
Phoemela Baranda
Regine Tolentino
Ruffa Gutierrez
Annabelle Rama and Eddie Gutierrez
Rajo Laurel
Issa Pressman and James Reid

