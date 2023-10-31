IN PHOTOS: Black carpet looks at the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which celebrity do you think donned the best take on the theme for this year's Opulence Halloween Ball?

MANILA, Philippines – Raymond Gutierrez and Ash Rye’s Opulence Halloween Ball has finally returned. Since its inception in 2019, the ball has served as a space for Filipino celebrities and personalities to use their imagination to showcase their best costumes corresponding to the year’s theme.

Given its theme of mythology, this year’s ball saw the stars walk the red carpet breathing new life into mythical creatures and celestial beings on Tuesday, October 31, at the Marquis Events Place at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Attendees donned heavenly garb akin to that of Roman and Greek gods and goddesses, but with a fresh, modern spin.

Here are some of the stunning looks from the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023:

(All photos by Rob Reyes for Rappler)

Piolo Pascual

Vice Ganda

Anne Curtis

Solenn Heussaff

Max Collins

Raymond Gutierrez and Robert William

Kylie Verzosa

Celeste Cortesi

Marina Summers

Chie Filomeno

Andrea Brillantes

Leila Alcasid

Mikki Claver

Denise Laurel

Richard Gutierrez

Sunshine Cruz with daughters Chesca, Angelina, and Sam

Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford

Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo

Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles

KC Montero and Stephanie Dods

Phoemela Baranda

Regine Tolentino

Ruffa Gutierrez

Annabelle Rama and Eddie Gutierrez

Rajo Laurel

Issa Pressman and James Reid