IN PHOTOS: Black carpet looks at the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Raymond Gutierrez and Ash Rye’s Opulence Halloween Ball has finally returned. Since its inception in 2019, the ball has served as a space for Filipino celebrities and personalities to use their imagination to showcase their best costumes corresponding to the year’s theme.
Given its theme of mythology, this year’s ball saw the stars walk the red carpet breathing new life into mythical creatures and celestial beings on Tuesday, October 31, at the Marquis Events Place at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Attendees donned heavenly garb akin to that of Roman and Greek gods and goddesses, but with a fresh, modern spin.
Here are some of the stunning looks from the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023:
(All photos by Rob Reyes for Rappler)
