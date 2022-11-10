Japan-inspired Mitsukoshi mall to open in BGC in November

MITSUKOSHI. The Japanese-inspired mall is set to open in BGC.

It's the popular Japanese department store chain's first outlet in the country

MANILA, Philippines – The first Philippine Mitsukoshi mall is set to open at Bonifacio Global City on November 18.

The four-level mall will be located at BGC’s Grand Central Park community.

The mall is set to include merchants that range from luxury labels to local brands, as well as various Japanese brands. It will also include a supermarket and a food hall.

Mitsukoshi is a popular department store chain in Japan. Its BGC branch will be its 56th outlet globally. – Rappler.com