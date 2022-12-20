Justin Bieber slams H&M ‘trash’ merchandise featuring his image

'H&M followed proper approval procedures,' an H&M spokesperson says in response

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M HMb.ST over clothes featuring the Canadian artist’s image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion giant had not obtained his approval.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram story on Monday, December 19, encouraging his 270 million followers not to buy it.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” an H&M spokesperson said in a written comment to Reuters.

The online store of the world’s second biggest fashion retailer is offering hoodies, t-shirts, and sweatshirts with pictures of Bieber or quotes from his lyrics like “I miss you more than life” from the song “Ghost” for prices between 79.99 and 349 Danish crowns ($49.8-$114). – Rappler.com

($1 = 7.0100 Danish crowns)