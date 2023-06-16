MUJI opens its biggest Philippine store yet at SM North EDSA

BIGGEST STORE. MUJI at SM North EDSA is the Japanese brand's biggest outlet to date.

With 4,000 products to choose from, it is an experience every MUJI enthusiast can wish for!

MANILA, Philippines – PSA, MUJI enthusiasts!

SM North EDSA is now home to MUJI’s grandest store in the Philippines, marking the Japanese lifestyle brand’s sixth establishment in the country.

Boasting an impressive floor size of over 2,500 square meters, the new store sets a record as MUJI’s largest establishment in the country to date, showcasing the Japanese retailer’s signature design elements.

With over 4,000 MUJI products available, including original concepts such as MUJI Labo and MUJI Walker, visitors will be spoiled for choice.

One of the features of the store is the aisle that connects two distinct areas. Area 1 presents a wide range of MUJI merchandise, from garments for all ages to functional houseware, furniture, stationery, and skincare products.

In Area 2, MUJI introduces new lifestyle services, including a coffee counter serving curry rice meals, a kids’ playing area for young visitors, and a service counter.

The expansive coffee counter is one of the standout features of the store and is MUJI’s largest coffee counter to date. Customers can take a break there and enjoy a cup of coffee or meals from MUJI’s new product line, MUJI Curry, which is exclusive to the branch. The product line includes seven flavors such as butter chicken curry, green curry, and prawn curry.

The kids’ playing area allows children to engage with educational toys, providing a space for them to have fun while their parents explore the store, which also features an expanded kidswear line for babies and toddlers.

The store also features the sixth MUJI water refilling station in the country. The station is a free service that encourages visitors to refill their own bottles. The branch also introduces an embroidery service, allowing customers to personalize their MUJI products with over 200 designs to choose from.

To celebrate the grand opening, MUJI SM North EDSA is conducting a price review on select everyday products, making them even more affordable for customers.

In addition to SM North EDSA, MUJI is also present in other locations, including Greenbelt 3, Central Square in BGC, Power Plant Mall at Rockwell, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, SM Mall of Asia, and SM North EDSA. – with reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com