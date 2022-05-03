IN PHOTOS: The Met Gala 2022 red carpet looks

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Stars gather for the fashion event with the theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'

MANILA, Philippines – Top stars from Hollywood and established personalities in the fashion industry gathered on Monday, May 2, for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 2022 Met Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” with “Gilded Glamor, White Tie” listed as the official dress code. The 2022 edition serves as the second volume in a two-part Costume Institute exhibition, following the 2021 Met Gala in September with the theme “In America, A Lexicon of Fashion.”

The annual extravaganza to raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute kicks off the Met’s annual major fashion exhibition. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour chairs the annual event.

Meanwhile, celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King are the co-hosts of the gala.

Celebrities didn’t fail to impress as they walked up the famous Met steps in their extravagant ensembles. Here are some of the most memorable looks for this year’s gala.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Blake Lively

Cynthia Erivo

Jared Leto

Dakota Johnson

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Emma Stone

Kate Moss

Sarah Jessica Parker

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatzz

Gwen Stefani

Vanessa Hudgens

Gigi Hadid

Cara Delevigne

Karlie Kloss

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Jung Ho-yeon

Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry

Shalom Harlow

Cole Sprouse

Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber

Emma Chamberlain

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Ansel Elgort

Nicola Coughlan

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Eiza Gonzalez

Jordan Roth

Janelle Monae

Chloe Kim

Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer and Charles Shaffer

Mark Guiducci and Allie Michler

Anderson Paak

Jon Batiste

Which red carpet look is your favorite? – Rappler.com