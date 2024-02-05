IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at 2024 Grammys

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Big and rising names from the music industry gathered on Monday, February 6 (Sunday, February 5 in the US) at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Women artists figure prominently in this year’s list of nominees, with SZA leading the pack with nine nods. She’s followed by Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish.
The soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie also received 11 nominations, including four from the visual media category.
Meanwhile, Swift, who’s among the contenders for Grammy’s top prize this year, may become the first artist to win album of the year four times.
The awarding ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will feature performances from Eilish, Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, U2, and more.
Prior to the performances and awarding proper, attending artists already wowed the crowd with their red-carpet fits. Here are some of them:
(All photos by Mario Anzuoni for Reuters)
Taylor Swift
Miley Cyrus
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Olivia Rodrigo
Boygenius
Victoria Monet
Paris Hilton
TJ Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne
Brandi Carlile
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Kylie Minogue
Janelle Monae
Ice Spice
Alessandra Ambrosio
Dawn Richard
Lainey Wilson
Niecy Nash-Betts
Maluma
– Rappler.com
