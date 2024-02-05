IN PHOTOS: Red carpet looks at 2024 Grammys

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GRAMMYS. Taylor Swift poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, February 4.

Women artists figure prominently in this year's list of Grammy nominees

MANILA, Philippines – Big and rising names from the music industry gathered on Monday, February 6 (Sunday, February 5 in the US) at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Women artists figure prominently in this year’s list of nominees, with SZA leading the pack with nine nods. She’s followed by Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish.

The soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie also received 11 nominations, including four from the visual media category.

Meanwhile, Swift, who’s among the contenders for Grammy’s top prize this year, may become the first artist to win album of the year four times.

The awarding ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will feature performances from Eilish, Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, U2, and more.

Prior to the performances and awarding proper, attending artists already wowed the crowd with their red-carpet fits. Here are some of them:

(All photos by Mario Anzuoni for Reuters)

Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus

Dua Lipa





Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo

Boygenius

Victoria Monet

Paris Hilton

TJ Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne

Brandi Carlile

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Kylie Minogue

Janelle Monae

Ice Spice

Alessandra Ambrosio

Dawn Richard

Lainey Wilson

Niecy Nash-Betts

Maluma

– Rappler.com