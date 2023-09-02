LOOK: Dutch designer shows adjustable fashion for all shapes, sizes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Models present creations by designer Ruben Jurrien from his collection "Super Femboyant", during Amsterdam Fashion Week, Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 1, 2023.

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands – Dutch fashion designer Ruben Jurrien showed his take on size diversity on the catwalk at Amsterdam Fashion Week on Friday with not only different sized models but adjustable garments that fit all body types.

Models present creations by designer Ruben Jurrien from his collection “Super Femboyant”, during Amsterdam Fashion Week, Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Going beyond the trend of showing models who are more than a size zero Jurrien made his entire collection either one size fits all or adjustable. The same pair of pants can fit between four sizes, either XXS to M or M to XXL, with adjustable straps.

A model presents a creation by designer Ruben Jurrien from his collection “Super Femboyant”, during Amsterdam Fashion Week, Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Jurrien, 23, said he created his inclusive “Super Femboyant” collection because as a bigger man he could not find fashion in his size.

“I missed that, so I designed it,” he said.

Getting people to feel included is his biggest goal.

A child model presents a creation by designer Ruben Jurrien from his collection “Super Femboyant”, during Amsterdam Fashion Week, Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

“Your body should not be a barrier to participating in the world of fashion,” Jurrien told Reuters.

Designer Ruben Jurrien stands with models during rehearsal for the fashion show of his “Super Femboyant” collection during Amsterdam Fashion Week, Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 1, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

He stressed that his “gender free clothes” adjust to all body types, not only plus sizes but also people who fall outside other fashion norms, like the very thin or the very tall.

“My collection is all about being able to be yourself and find your inner child because life is already serious enough,” Jurrien said. – Rappler.com