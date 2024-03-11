Strong silhouettes, sparkles dominate Oscars 2024 red carpet

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

America Ferrera, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Barbie", poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

A few of the women also opted for a pantsuit while several men went in other directions instead of the standard black tuxedo

LOS ANGELES, USA – Dresses with strong silhouettes, sparkles on both women and men and a splash of Barbie-inspired pink dominated the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 10.

Anatomy of a Fall best actress nominee Sandra Huller donned a black gown with a dramatic neckline, as did actresses Eva Longoria and Rita Moreno. Cynthia Erivo donned a green gown with large cap sleeves that led to a train down the back.

Poor Things best actress nominee Emma Stone wore a light green outfit with a flared, strapless bodice.

America Ferrera, a best supporting actress nominee for Barbie, wore a sparkly pink form-fitting gown.

Midnight blue was also popular among women, like Killers of the Flower Moon best actress nominee Lily Gladstone, Nyad best actress nominee Annette Bening and co-star and best supporting actress nominee Jodie Foster.

Color us influenced!



Reece Feldman, Liza Koshy, Quannah Chasinghorse, and Monet Mcmichael take the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/qYxLY2oE9u — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2024

Several men also broke with tradition. While many wore the standard black tuxedo, several went in other directions.

Rustin best actor nominee Colman Domingo wore a silver button tuxedo, complete with a brooch on his bow tie.

Barbie best supporting actor nominee Ryan Gosling wore a suit with sparkly trim and no tie. Maestro best actor nominee Bradley Cooper also skipped the tie, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared in a teal shiny suit and no tie.

Strike a pose! The #Oscars red carpet is in full swing. pic.twitter.com/1qvdoDZMn2 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 10, 2024

And a few of the women opted for a pantsuit, like best director nominee Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, who chose a suit decorated with sparkly lines.

Another accessory on the carpet were red pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, spotted on songwriting siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell and actor Mark Ruffalo.

Members of the Osage Nation, who will sing the nominated best song from Killers of the Flower Moon, came to the red carpet in colorful tribal dress. – Rappler.com