An ‘Enchanting Baguio Christmas’ 2023: A festive wonderland awaits

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – This year, Baguio City is set to transform into a magical holiday wonderland with “An Enchanting Baguio Christmas.”

This was announced by Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) chair and president Gladys Vergara. The BTC has meticulously planned a series of events, with a European-themed Christmas Market at the Rose Garden in Burnham Park as the centerpiece.

Vergara promises that the market will be a festive haven, adorned with twinkling lights and Christmas decorations, offering visitors a unique Yuletide experience. Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong expressed the city’s excitement over the BTC’s lineup of events.

“Christmas has always been celebrated with spiritual piety as blended with contemporary practices, a much-visited pageant our people have been known for,“ he said.

The festivities will kick off on November 29 with a spectacular light show at the Burnham Park Rose Garden, marking the opening of the Christmas Market. December will be filled with events, including the traditional lighting ceremony of the Baguio Christmas tree on Session Road, the Christmas Metamorphosis at the Botanical Garden, and a collaboration between the Philippine Military Academy and Ballet Baguio for a Nutcracker Ballet performance.

Other highlights include the PMA Silent Drill at the Melvin Jones Grandstand, the University of Baguio Annual Christmas Cantata, and a tribute to Filipino heroes by the Baguio Cosplay Community. The celebrations will culminate in a grand New Year’s countdown on December 31.

Vergara promises of a heart-warming and delightful Christmas experience in Baguio City, with an array of sights, sounds, and seasonal treats that will create lasting memories for all who visit.

