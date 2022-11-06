Planning a holiday vacation overseas? Check out these recent celebrity trips!

Where do you plan to spend the holidays?

The holidays are looking brighter now that most travel restrictions have eased up. As we’re moving forward to the new normal, you can finally take this chance to cross destinations from your travel bucket lists.

Whether you plan on going solo or with your significant other, or you’d rather bring the whole barkada and family to your holiday trip, best to plan it as early as you can.

For starters, here’s some recent travels of our favorite local celebrities to draw inspiration from!

South Korea

Now that the land of all things hallyu has finally opened its borders again, we’re sure that many Filipino K-drama and K-pop lovers are itching to visit South Korea soon.

Actress Arci Muñoz has been living the fangirl dream with her recent visits to South Korea – buying merch, visiting K-pop museums, and even wearing the traditional hanbok!

Don’t fret if you’re not a K-drama or a K-pop fan, because South Korea also has many other tourist and cultural attractions any visitor would appreciate.

Japan

Like South Korea, Japan has also recently opened its borders to Filipino tourists.

Among the first to visit were celebrity family Anne Curtis, Erwan Heusssaff, Solenn Heussaff, and Nico Bolzico. Based on their photos, their adorable children, cousins Dahlia and Tili, had a fun time going around Tokyo Disneyland.

Families, especially with children or kids-at-heart, or simply anime fans, can also enjoy the newly opened Ghibli Park in Japan!

Or, if you’re the type of traveler who’d prefer hitting the local pub or going on a food trip, then take some notes from Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, Robi Domingo, Ria Atayde, and Zanjoe Marudo’s Japan trip.

Singapore

Just around a four-hour flight from Manila, Singapore has been a favorite destination for Filipinos even before the pandemic and still remains a go-to place now.

Compared to South Korea and Japan, tourists from the Philippines don’t need to apply for a visa when traveling to Singapore, making it one of the best choices for spontaneous trips.

In fact, Maja Salvador, MJ Lastimosa, and Maine Mendoza’s Singapore trip was spontaneous, too! MJ said that she was only asking for a sleepover so they could catch up, when her friends decided to make the event a quick trip to Singapore instead. Sana all may kaladkarin friends, ‘no?

Singapore is also a family-friendly country to visit (yes, even for spontaneous trips), as proven by the Kramers.

The family shared in their vlog that even if they hadn’t planned anything for the trip, they were still able to enjoy some quality bonding time at Universal Studios and Gardens by the Bay.

United States

Want to spend a little time away with your special someone? You might want to consider visiting the United States and recreate Khalil Ramos and Gabby Garcia’s dreamy vacation photos.

From Venice Beach to the iconic Joshua Tree, to the famous Hollywood area and Getty Center, all the way to Disneyland, the couple documented their first long, unchaperoned vacation with aesthetic photos to boot!

Europe

Always wanted to go to Europe? Maybe this is the sign to fulfill that wish, with Bea Alonzo’s recent visit to France and Spain as your peg.

The actress has posted snippets of her visit to Segovia, Lourdes, and Bordeaux with her family, and even shared that her mom was able to visit the apartment she bought in Madrid! Goals!

How about you, where do you plan to spend the holidays? – Rappler.com