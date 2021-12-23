Travel
LOOK: Clark opens new zoo with wolves, felines, baboons

Joann Manabat
NEW. The new Clark Safari and Adventure Park is open to the public.

Joann Manabat/Rappler

The new Clark Safari and Adventure Park features over 1,500 live animals and can accommodate up to 2,500 visitors

CLARK FREEPORT, Philippines – As COVID-19 restrictions ease, a new attraction has opened at the Clark Freeport for the whole family just in time for the holiday season. Situated on a 40-hectare property, the P135-million Clark Safari and Adventure Park opened its Phase 1 to the public last December 8.

Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler

The zoo features a total of 1,500 live animals, including wolves, felines, baboons, zebras, and donkeys, as well as avifauna species such as macaws, a bird of prey, and a white pelican. The zoo can accommodate up to 2,500 visitors in its 15-hectare area. 

Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler

Families from nearby towns and provinces can enjoy animal interactions, photo opportunities, and animal feeding – all of which are meant to acquaint visitors with about 70 animal species.

Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler
Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler

More outdoor activities such as zip lines, safari rides, and ATV rides await guests, while a theme park will be made available to the public once Phase 2 has been completed.

Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler
Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler

The Clark Safari and Adventure Park is open every day from 8 am to 5 pm, including holidays. Ticket prices start at P399 for kids 4 feet and below, and P499 for adults. Toddlers or kids who are 3 feet and below may enter for free, while a 20% discount applies to senior citizens.

To ensure the safety of all visitors, Clark Safari follows standard health and safety protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. – Rappler.com

