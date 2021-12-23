LOOK: Clark opens new zoo with wolves, felines, baboons

NEW. The new Clark Safari and Adventure Park is open to the public.

The new Clark Safari and Adventure Park features over 1,500 live animals and can accommodate up to 2,500 visitors

CLARK FREEPORT, Philippines – As COVID-19 restrictions ease, a new attraction has opened at the Clark Freeport for the whole family just in time for the holiday season. Situated on a 40-hectare property, the P135-million Clark Safari and Adventure Park opened its Phase 1 to the public last December 8.

Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler

The zoo features a total of 1,500 live animals, including wolves, felines, baboons, zebras, and donkeys, as well as avifauna species such as macaws, a bird of prey, and a white pelican. The zoo can accommodate up to 2,500 visitors in its 15-hectare area.

Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler

Families from nearby towns and provinces can enjoy animal interactions, photo opportunities, and animal feeding – all of which are meant to acquaint visitors with about 70 animal species.

Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler

Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler

More outdoor activities such as zip lines, safari rides, and ATV rides await guests, while a theme park will be made available to the public once Phase 2 has been completed.

Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler

Photo by Joann Manabat/Rappler

The Clark Safari and Adventure Park is open every day from 8 am to 5 pm, including holidays. Ticket prices start at P399 for kids 4 feet and below, and P499 for adults. Toddlers or kids who are 3 feet and below may enter for free, while a 20% discount applies to senior citizens.

To ensure the safety of all visitors, Clark Safari follows standard health and safety protocols set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. – Rappler.com