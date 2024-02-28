Blooms, beats, and bus lines: The colorful champions of Panagbenga 2024’s Grand Float Parade

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Panagbenga Festival, Baguio’s annual celebration of flowers and community spirit, reached its zenith with the announcement of the Grand Float Parade winners on Wednesday, February 28, a highlight that drew crowds to Session Road’s Bloom Main Stage. City officials and leaders of the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. (BFFFI) unveiled the winners, emphasizing the parade’s focus on environmental stewardship and the use of recycled materials and locally sourced flowers.

BFFFI Chairman Mauricio Domogan reflected on the event’s success, stating, “The quality and beauty of the floats that came out last Sunday were inspiring. With 33 floats, it was one of the biggest, if not the biggest number of floats in the Flower Festival’s history.”

The Grand Float Parade winners were celebrated for their creativity, environmental consciousness, and cultural representation, spanning three categories: Large, Medium, and Small.

Large leaders

Pangasinan Solid North Transit took the top spot with its float that represented the fusion of modernity and tradition, echoing the celebratory spirit of the Panagbenga.

IN BLOOM. 2024 Panagbenga float winners February 28, 2024. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Jollibee followed, with its “Blossoming Joy” float that combined Baguio’s heritage with the brand’s commitment to unity and joy.

FEATHERED FRIEND. The Jollibee float features a graceful flower swan. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

TIEZA secured third place, showcasing the natural beauty of Balicasag Island Dive Resort, emphasizing sustainable tourism.

THE BLUES. TIEZA’s bright blue flowers were a show-stopper. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Medium marvels

In the Medium category, Chowking emerged victorious, returning with a bang with its float adorned in intricate Chinese decorations and floral elements symbolizing good fortune.

P&G/Youthopia impressed with the Safeguard Shower Saya float, blending tradition with innovation through its design and messaging.

KFC Philippines captured third place, celebrating its iconic food symbol and tradition through the KFC Bucket float.

Small spectacles

Zaparita’s Garden dominated the Small category with a float that featured castles, dragons, and other fantastical elements.

The winners highlighted the festival’s commitment to showcasing the best of Baguio’s art, culture, and environmental initiatives. Anthony de Leon, President of BFFFI, commended the efforts, saying, “The parades exceeded our expectations. It’s a community event and everyone’s help is very much welcome.”

Security and safety were also a priority, with BCPO Lt. Col. Domingo Gambican noting, “The discipline shown by the residents and tourists helped keep the roads free of traffic and the crime situation under control.” – Rappler.com