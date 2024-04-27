Fly high in Albay! Legazpi to host Hot Air Balloon Festival in May

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The annual Hot Air Balloon Festival is heading to Bicol for the first time from May 3 to 5!

MANILA, Philippines – Who’s ready to fly? Clark, Pampanga’s iconic Hot Air Balloon Festival will be debuting in the Bicol region at Legazpi City in Albay province for “A Weekend of Everything Flies” on May 3 to 5, Friday to Sunday, at the old Legazpi airport!

With the majestic Mayon Volcano as its backdrop, the balloon festival and airshow will feature different hot air balloons, like Brazil’s Bidu and the UK’s Bella and Buster (different dogs), Party Balloon from USA, UK’s Dyno (a dinosaur), and Belgium’s Princess Nelly (an elephant), among others.

ANIMAL BALLOONS. Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta

The Global Stars aerobatic team will also put on a show of thrilling aircraft stunts, accompanied by daytime smoke trails and nighttime pyrotechnics.

DIFFERENT DOGS. Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta

Ako Bicol Representative Zaldy Co said in a media statement that the international spectacle – inspired by the beauty of Cappadocia, Turkey and headlined by foreign pilots and participants – will serve as a “catalyst for revitalizing tourism throughout Albay and the wider Bicol region.”

“This event promises to attract spectators, generate tourism-related employment, bolster sales of local products, and invigorate our regional economy,” Co said.

AIR STUNTS. Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta

Guests can also expect drone light shows, fireworks displays, and “Night Glow,” where hot air balloons will illuminate the evening sky to synchronized music. There will also be exhibitions featuring paramotors, kites, FPV drones, ultralight planes, and car drifters.

Bicol cuisine and artisanal products will also be available at the “Fly Market” and its food booths.

ULTRALIGHT PLANE SHOWS. Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta

Entrance to the event is free, but advanced online booking is advised for those who want to try the hot air balloon flights, tethered rides, tandem skydiving, or tandem paragliding, as slots are limited.

The annual Hot Air Balloon Festival is organized by the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta (PIHABF), and is typically held in Clark and New Clark City in Tarlac. For the past three decades, the event’s purpose has been to “ignite aviation interest among youth, instill discipline in aspiring pilots, and foster a spirit of community volunteerism.”

Guests can avail of the ride tickets via www.balloonfiesta.ph. – Rappler.com