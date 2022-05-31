Here’s how Filipinos can visit Seoul visa-free

VISA-FREE. Filipinos can now see Seoul, South Korea visa-free under certain conditions.

Visa-free entry to South Korea’s Jeju Island is also resuming soon

MANILA, Philippines – Revenge travelers, it’s time to start packing!

Fully-vaccinated Filipinos will be able to visit Seoul, South Korea without a visa starting June 1, under certain conditions.

According to a May 31 announcement by the South Korean Embassy in Manila, nationals of four Asian countries including the Philippines may enter South Korea visa-free, as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, book a tour program arranged by one of eight designated travel agencies, and are scheduled to fly in and out via Yangyang International Airport on the same flight as their tour group.

The visa-free entry allows Filipino tourists to travel only in Gangwon Province, where Yangyang Airport is located, and the Seoul Metropolitan Area. Tourists will be allowed to stay for 15 days.

Gangwon Province is located in the northeast of South Korea, and is home to several national parks.

At the same time, South Korea is also resuming visa-free entry to Jeju Island.

From June 1, Filipinos will be able to enter the tourist favorite without a visa, and stay for up to 30 days, provided they fly into the island directly.

The South Korean Embassy in Manila will also begin processing visas, including tourist visas, on June 1.

“The Korean Embassy hopes that the visa-free entry will promote people-to-people exchanges between Korea and the Philippines via tourism,” it said on Facebook. – Rappler.com