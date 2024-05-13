How to plan a trip to Prague

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Karlovy Vary was one of the filming locations of James Bond: Casino Royale. Photo by Joshua Berida

Prague is a centuries old city that charms visitors with its history, culture, and architecture. The historic center is home to beautiful churches, quaint streets, cafes, restaurants, and the list goes on and on.

Despite the crowds, Prague is still one of those places that’s worth a visit (or multiple visits). Consider adding the City of a Hundred Spires to your Central and Eastern European adventure.

Getting a visa

You’ll need a Schengen visa to enter Czechia. Some of the basic requirements for a visa application include:

Valid passport

Photo (35x45mm)

Itinerary

Accommodation confirmation

Application form

Proof of occupation or business registration

Proof of funds (bank certificate, credit card statements, bank statements, etc.)

Check this link https://visa.vfsglobal.com/phl/en/cze to learn more about the requirements and application process.

Get into Prague

There are no direct flights from Manila, but you can find flights transiting through the Middle East or other countries before arriving in Prague. You can check www.skyscanner.com for schedules and prices.

You can also travel into Czechia by bus or train from Austria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Germany.

Get out of Prague airport

It’s easy and convenient to get to the city center from the airport. You can take the Airport Express bus to the main train station after arriving.

Getting around Prague

Most of Prague’s main attractions and accommodations are in or just outside of the historic center. It’s easy to see a lot on foot. You can also take, buses, trams, and the metro to get around the city. Purchase day passes from the machines to save money whenever you use public transportation.

Prague is a beautiful city with many striking buildings. Photo by Joshua Berida

Itinerary and places to visit

It’s possible to compress the city’s highlights in one jampacked day. However, I don’t recommend doing this. I would suggest exploring the city in clusters of attractions which are walking distance from each other.

This itinerary assumes you start with one full day.

Day 1

Start your day in Wenceslas Square. The latter dates to the time of Charles IV; fast forward to today, it’s an important public square where many celebrations and demonstrations take place. One of the striking buildings you’ll see while here is the National Museum. You can visit the museum at another day if you have an interest in doing so.

Waiting for the show to start inside the National Theatre. Photo by Joshua Berida

Take a leisurely stroll all the way to the Old Town square where you’ll see more beautiful buildings, the Astronomical Clock and the Tyn Church. You have the option to go up the clock tower if you wish to do so. The square is lovely, but can get really crowded at different times of the day. The area is surrounded by cafes, shops, and restaurants. You can grab something to eat here before exploring more of the city.

The Astronomical Clock in the old town. Photo by Joshua Berida

After grabbing a bite, head on over to the Clementinum. You’ll need to join a group to explore the complex. The highlights are the Baroque Library Hall and the Astronomical Clock with overlooking views of the city.

The Clementinum Baroque Library. Photo by Joshua Berida

Make your way to one of Prague’s architectural masterpieces, the Dancing House. Frank Gehry designed this attention-grabbing building in the 1990s. You can go up to the restaurant for overlooking views of the surroundings. After visiting the Dancing House, you can call it a day and get dinner. Prague has a vibrant nightlife if you like dining out and going to bars.

One of many architectural gems in Prague is the Dancing House. Photo by Joshua Berida

Day 2

After breakfast make your way through the historic center again and cross the Charles Bridge. The latter is one of the most famous bridges in Europe. This centuries old bridge is lined with statues one of which is of Emperor Charles IV. After crossing the bridge, make a brief stop at the Lennon Wall. As its name suggests, you’ll find wall art dedicated to none other than John Lennon.

The Municipal House. Photo by Joshua Berida

After some photos, make your way to Prague Castle. The kings of Bohemia used to reside in the castle. Fast forward to today, it’s now the president’s official residence and is one of the prime tourist destinations in the country.

View of Prague Castle. Photo by Joshua Berida

This huge, atmospheric complex can take hours to visit. The grounds have some restaurants and shops. You can grab a souvenir here and get something to eat after exploring. One of the castle complex’s most striking building is the St. Vitus Cathedral. Here you’ll find the burial grounds of kings and saints. The stained-glass windows will grab your attention.

The St. Vitus Cathedral. Photo by Joshua Berida

Other notable sites include the Old Royal Palace, St. George’s Basilica, and the Golden

Lane. You can also make stops at the St. Nicholas Church, the Loreto, and the Strahov Monastery before leaving.

The Strahov Monastery. Photo by Joshua Berida

Prague is a lovely (and safe) city to walk around in at night, especially the Astronomical Clock area, Charles Bridge, and the castle grounds. You’ll see many of the city’s notable attractions lit up at night. Go on leisurely walks in the evening after each day of your visit.

Day 3

After exploring Prague, see a different side of Czechia with a day trip to Cesky Krumlov. The latter has a UNESCO World Heritage Site-listed historic center. You can spend hours weaving in and out of the narrow streets and soaking in the atmospheric ambiance that takes you back a few centuries.

Cesky Krumlov is a popular day trip from Prague. Photo by Joshua Berida

Visit historic sites such as the Church of St. Vitus and the Minorite Monastery. The main (and most prominent) structure of the city center is Cesky Krumlov Castle. It has rooms such as the Baroque Theater, Renaissance Hall, Rosenberg Ballroom, and the Royal Apartments. The castle also provides visitors with beautiful overlooking views of the old town.

You can buy tickets for the castle here: https://www.zamek-ceskykrumlov.cz/en/plan-your-visit/admission#

How to get to Cesky Krumlov: It’s easy to reach this destination from Prague. You can take the direct bus.

You can book tickets here: www.flixbus.com

Explore the quaint and narrow streets while in Cesky Krumlov. Photo by Joshua Berida

Day 4

Prague’s central location makes it an ideal jump-off point to other cities in Czechia. Consider going on another day trip from the capital, make Karlovy Vary your next destination.

Karlovy Vary was one of the filming locations of James Bond: Casino Royale. Photo by Joshua Berida

This quaint spa town has distinct and beautiful architecture (Neoclassical and Art Nouveau) and is also under the group of spa towns on UNESCO’s World Heritage list. Many artists, members of the imperial court, and renowned figures have visited Karlovy Vary to dip into its springs. Names such as Frederich Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Tsar Peter I the Great, and Goethe have frequented Karlovy Vary.

If you want to try one of the spas, you’ll have plenty of affordable to high end options. Fun Fact: the James Bond movie Casino Royale used Karlovy Vary as one of its filming locations. The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival takes place every year around summertime.

Check out one of Karlovy Vary’s colonnades. Photo by Joshua Berida

If you’re not in the spas and the springs, you can check out the town’s colonnades, viewpoints, and churches. The Mill Colonnade, Market Colonnade, Hot Spring Colonnade, and the Castle Colonnade are notable additions to your itinerary. You can also visit the Museum of Glass MOSER, the Orthodox Church of St. Peter and Paul, the Church of St. Magdalene, and the Diana Lookout Tower during your trip.

How to get to Karlovy Vary: It’s easy to reach this destination from Prague. You can take the direct bus.

You can book tickets here: www.flixbus.com .

Day 5

Make your way to Vyšehrad. The latter is a hilltop fortress with a beautiful church (the Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul) and overlooking viewpoints. Spend a few hours exploring the ruins of the fortress and visit the church.

Admire the old town’s architecture. Photo by Joshua Berida

If you like museums, you can visit the National Museum, the National Gallery, and the Kampa Modern Art Museum. You can also watch a show at the National Theatre.

Orthodox Church of St. Peter and Paul in Karlovy Vary. Photo by Joshua Berida

Day 6

Spend your last day revisiting your favorite parts of the city. Hang out at a nice café, get dessert, eat something nice, or get a cup of coffee. Hang out at one of the popular squares and/or take long leisurely walks around Prague.

Try Svíčková a meat dish which is either beef or veal served with bread dumplings and a delicious, creamy sauce. Photo by Joshua Berida

The city is lovely after you’re done sightseeing. You can then go to a different country or head back to the Philippines if Czechia is the last stop in your itinerary.

Dine in one of Prague’s beautiful restaurants. Photo by Joshua Berida

How much will you spend?

A budget of P21,000 for six days covers a bed in a hostel dorm, budget meals (with the occasional splurge), entrance fees to one or two attractions a day, and use of public transportation. This doesn’t include shopping and flights in and out of the country.

Cross the centuries old Charles Bridge. Photo by Joshua Berida

Prague is an affordable destination in Europe even for Filipinos. Consider traveling during autumn or spring because these are the times when prices for accommodation are lower. – Rappler.com

Joshua Berida is a writer who loves to travel. He blogs at www.thewanderingjuan.net.