Getting a Korean visa will now be easier for some Filipinos. Do you qualify?

MANILA, Philippines – For some of us whose dream destination is South Korea, crossing this item off our bucket list has just gotten easier. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines announced on Tuesday, January 30, that from February 1 to December 31 of this year, it will be simplifying the requirements for Korean visa applications for specific types of applicants and their immediate family members.

Note, however, that while the submission of certain documents for each type of qualified individual will be made optional, other documents like the general application form, the passport bio-page copy, and proof of relationship (for those traveling with immediate family members) will still be required.

Here are the individuals who can avail of this special deal:

Professional license holders

Physicians, dentists, lawyers, CPAs, pharmacists, and veterinarians, this is your time to shine! Valid Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) ID holders just need to submit the original copy of their certificate of employment, and a copy of their PRC license ID or IBP ID (for lawyers, judges, and prosecutors).

Bank certificates, bank statements, and Income Tax Returns (ITR) no longer need to be submitted by professional license holders and their immediate family members (e.g. parents, minor children, adult children who can provide proof that they are students, spouses, and spouse’s parents). However, proof of relationship is still required.

BDO Gold or BDO Elite credit card holders

BDO Gold and BDO Elite credit card holders, excluding supplementary card holders, need to submit the original copy of their certificate of employment, a copy of their credit card (front side with complete information), and a copy of their credit card monthly billing statements for the last three months.

Bank certificates, bank statements, and ITR no longer need to be submitted by the said credit card holders and their immediate family members. However, proof of relationship is still required.

For BDO Gold credit card holders, here are the types of cards that qualify:

Mastercard Gold Credit Card

Visa Gold Credit Card

JCB Gold Credit Card

UnionPay Gold Credit Card

Diners Club International

American Express Cashback Credit Card

American Express Explorer Credit Card

Meanwhile, these are the types of cards that qualify for the elite level:

Mastercard Titanium, Platinum and World Elite Credit Card

Visa Platinum Credit Card

JCB Platinum Credit Card

UnionPay Diamond Credit Card

Diners Club Premiere Credit Card

American Express Platinum Credit Card

American Express International Dollar Charge Cards (platinum, gold, and green)

Elected politicians

Elected politicians who are governors, provincial board members, city or municipality mayors, members of the Senate, and members of Congress must submit the original copy of their certificate of employment or certificate of appointment.

Individuals who fall under this category must properly disclose their affiliated organization, working period or term in office, position, and salary. According to the Korean Embassy, failure to provide the aforementioned pieces of information could result in “disadvantages” for the applicant.

While bank certificates, bank statements, and ITR no longer need to be submitted by the elected politicians and their immediate family members, proof of relationship is still required.

Certain government officials

Government officials who hold positions higher than or equivalent to Assistant Secretary of the Executive Branch of the Philippine Government and Brigadier General of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) or Philippine National Police (PNP) must submit the original copy of their certificate of employment.

Similar to the elected politicians category, the disclosure of their affiliated organization, working period or term in office, position, and salary, is required. If any information is left out and/or cannot be verified by the Korean Embassy “due to a lack of contact with HR,” the applicant could face “disadvantages.”

The submission of bank certificates, bank statements, and ITR is optional, but the aforementioned government officials and their immediate family members still need to provide proof of their relationship.

This bracket covers those with official/permanent positions, and not those who hold acting positions. – Rappler.com