From night markets to nature: The vacationer’s guide to Taipei 2023

Taipei is the bustling capital of Taiwan. The metropolis has plenty to offer all sorts of visitors. It has historic and cultural attractions, plenty of dining, entertainment, and shopping streets, and it’s a transportation hub to various parts of the country. It’s also an affordable destination for Filipinos who want to satisfy their wanderlust. If you’re looking for a short vacation over the weekend, Taipei should be on your list.

Getting a visa

Filipinos are included in Taiwan’s visa-free policy for up to 14 days until July 31, 2023. Taiwan has renewed this policy in the past so it’s possible that they’ll extend it again.

Read more about it here.

Get into Taipei

It’s easy and convenient to enter Taipei from the Philippines. Cebu Pacific Airlines, Philippine Airlines, and AirAsia offer discounted direct flights if you purchase early.

New Taiwan Dollar (NT) = P1.79 as of this writing

Read more about COVID entry requirements here.

Get out of the airport

You have options when it comes to leaving the airport to the city.

By bus

Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport has buses traveling to Taipei Main Station. Look for Bus 1819. The trip takes around an hour and the fare is around NT135-140. Alternatively, you can board a CitiAir Bus to either Taipei City Hall or Ximending. Bus 1961: West Bus travels to Ximending while Bus 1960: East Bus travels to Taipei City Hall. The fare is around NT145.

By MRT

The Express Train takes you to the main station in roughly 40 minutes with a few stops in between. The fare is NT160.

By taxi

There are several taxis that can take you directly to your accommodation. The fare costs up to NT1,100+++ depending on the location of your hotel.

Get around Taipei

Taipei is easy to navigate with an extensive MRT and bus network that can take you to various parts of the city. The MRT connects you to the city’s main sights with many just a few minutes’ walk away from a station. You might not have to take the bus unless you go to destinations such as Yangmingshan Park, Jiufen, and Shifen. Get an EasyCard to make it easier to pay for the fare. It costs NT100; you can top it up at some convenience stores and metro stations.

Yangmingshan Park. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Itinerary

Taipei is a vibrant city with plenty of night markets, shopping districts, attractions, and delicious food. It can also serve as your base for day trips outside of the capital.

*This itinerary assumes you start with one full day.

Day 1

Start your day by going to the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. The latter is a monument constructed to commemorate the former President of Taiwan, Chiang Kai-shek. Its construction concluded in April 1980. Its square isn’t just a popular tourist attraction, it is also a go-to site for mass gatherings taking place in the city. You’ll find a statue of Chiang Kai-shek in the main chamber. The area has gardens and a few noteworthy structures such as the front gate, National Concert Hall, and the National Theater.

The Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall is another spot you can add to your itinerary while exploring the city. This memorial commemorates Dr. Sun Yat-sen (who else?). You’ll learn more about his life by exploring the memorial hall. After visiting the two memorial halls, make your way to Longshan Temple. The temple is centuries old, dating to 1738. The temple also mixes different religions such as Confucian, Buddhist, and Taoist. Its location is also in the old part of the city. The area gives you a glimpse of what Taipei used to be like.

Longshan Temple. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Try going up Elephant Mountain late in the afternoon to catch the sunset over the city. The viewpoint is one of the most popular spots to get bird’s eye views of Taipei 101 and the city. Alternatively, you can also go up Taipei 101. The latter used to be the tallest building in the world after its completion in 2004 until the Burj Khalifa surpassed it a few years later. You can buy tickets online here.

Taipei 101. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

You can go district and night market hopping in the evening. Some of the popular dining, entertainment, and shopping districts in Taipei include Ximending, Shilin Night Market, and Raohe Night Market, just to name a few.

Try some of the street food in Taipei’s night markets. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Day 2

Yehliu Geopark. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Start early and head on over to Yehliu Geopark. The latter has many rock formations and beautiful views of the surrounding landscape. Some of the notable formations are the Queen’s Head, Fairy’s Shoes, Drumstick, Dragon’s Head, and others.

How to get to Yehliu Geopark: It’s easy and convenient to reach the park from Taipei. Board bus 1815 departing from City Hall Station. The trip takes over an hour. After arriving at your stop, you can walk to the entrance of the geopark. The fare is around NT83. There’s an entrance fee of NT120.

After your half-day trip exploring Yehliu Geopark, you can spend the rest of the day food tripping and visiting other interesting districts and attractions in Taipei such as the National Palace Museum, Fort San Domingo, Danshui Old Street, Taipei Zoo, and others. The additional places you can visit depend on your time and interest in them.

Fees:

National Palace Museum – NT350

Fort San Domingo – NT80

Taipei Zoo – NT60

Day 3

If you’re looking for a break away from the hustle and bustle of the city, go on a nature trip to Yangmingshan Nature Park. The park is a popular destination for both locals and tourists. It has many walking trails that take you to different scenic spots such as Yangmingshuwu, Xiaoyoukeng, Datun Nature Park, Erziping, Lengshuikeng, and Qingtiangang. Start early so you can see a lot while exploring the park. Bring some snacks and water.

Yangmingshuwu was Chiang Kai-shek’s former summer house constructed in the late 1960s. You can learn more about the park’s history while exploring this area. Xiaoyoukeng is famous for its sulfur deposits and vents that emit steam. You’ll immediately notice the foul smell once you arrive. Qingtiangang provides beautiful views of the park. The rolling grasslands offer an easy walking trail. There are different trails in the park that lead to viewpoints and scenic spots. There’s a shuttle that can take you to the park’s main destinations if you don’t want to walk/hike the whole time.

How to get to Yangmingshan National Park: From Taipei Station, board a Royal Bus 1717 to Yangmingshan. You can also take Taipei City Bus 260 to Yangmingshan then take Taipei City Bus 108 to the actual park.

Day 4

Shifen walking street. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Try to start your day early so that you can visit both Shifen and Jiufen on the same day.

Shifen is a popular destination with a quaint walking street. Visitors can release sky lanterns and try some of the local delicacies during their visit. You can also go to the country’s broadest waterfall, Shifen Waterfalls. The latter has a height of 20m and a width of 40m.

Jiufen. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Jiufen used to be a mining town, but fast forward to today, it’s now a famous tourist spot. If you’re familiar with the hit anime film Spirited Away, you’ll see a resemblance between the town and the movie’s fictional location. The narrow alleys and walkways meander through the town. You can stop at any of the cafes, restaurants, and shops along the way.

How to go:

Taipei to Shifen

From Taipei Main Station, board a TRA train to Ruifang Station. Once there, get on a Pingxi Line train to Shifen. From Shifen Station, you can walk to the old street and Shifen Waterfalls.

Shifen Waterfall. Photo by Joshua Berida/Rappler

Shifen to Jiufen

You’ll have to return to Ruifang Station. From there go outside to Mingdeng Road. Look for a bus station next to a police station. If you’re unsure where it is, ask where the buses to Jiufen are. You can board either bus 788 or 827.

If you don’t want the hassle of taking public transportation, you can always book a guided tour through third-party sites such as Klook.

Day 5

Depending on the time of your return flight to Manila, you can revisit your favorite spots in the city or go on a last-minute souvenir shopping spree.

How much will you spend?

Taipei is an affordable destination compared to Tokyo, Osaka, and even Singapore. You’ll get good value for what you paid for, whether it’s accommodation or food. It’s also easy to get to places using public transportation. A budget of NT7,000 or roughly P12,500 is a possible baseline for your trip for 5 days and 4 nights, excluding airfare. It covers a bed in a dorm room, affordable meals, a few paid attractions, and public transportation to explore. You can spend more or less depending on where you stay, eat, and if you go on a shopping spree or not. If you’re willing to splurge, you have plenty of dining, shopping, and luxurious accommodation options in the city.

Budget tips

Taipei is an affordable city to explore, but you can still save more money during your trip.

Consider staying in a hostel dorm. They’re a budget option and provide you with opportunities to meet other travelers.

Grab a bite at small restaurants and cafes or markets. The food is good and affordable.

Get a transportation card or pass. These provide you with discounts or unlimited rides on public transport.

Visit some of the city’s free attractions such as the Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall, the Elephant Mountain trail for views of the city, and the temples.

– Rappler.com