All of the lights! Nuvali’s Fountain of Lights water show returns in April

MANILA, Philippines – Lights, camera, and let the show begin! Ayala Land is bringing back the famed Fountain of Lights water show in Nuvali this year, set to run from Fridays to Sundays on April 28 to June 25, from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Guests can watch the dancing water and lights spectacle for free from Nuvali’s lakeside viewing area. Partner JGO Mart announced that there will be snacks and drinks available, so that guests can “sit back, relax, and enjoy the show to the fullest.”

Nuvali wrote on Facebook that this year will be a “visual spectacle accompanied by a lively musical arrangement especially made for the show.”

This is the second in-person edition of Nuvali’s Fountain of Lights show since the pandemic – the first was in December 2022 to January 2023. Last year’s edition displayed the Rich Biodiversity of the Philippines, The Night Sky, and Sayawan ng Parol. There are no details on this year’s themes, director, and composer yet.

Nuvali’s Fountain of Lights has been around as early as 2016. Nuvali is located along Tagaytay Road, Don Jose, Santa Rosa, Laguna. – Rappler.com