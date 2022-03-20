IN PHOTOS: Bulabog Beach, Boracay’s breezy b-side

BULABOG BEACH. The eastern side of Boracay Island is a haven for kite surfers and travelers seeking quiet.

The eastern side of Boracay Island is the perfect spot for kite surfers and travelers looking to steer clear of crowds

AKLAN, Philippines – If you take a sharp turn away from the action on Boracay’s famous White Beach, you’ll find what they call the back beach, officially, Bulabog Beach – the quiet, windy b-side of the island.

To get there, you can take a 10 to 15-minute walk or a short trike ride. You might pass through a few unpaved roads, sometimes submerged in puddles. You’ll know you’re getting closer when you notice the wind blowing.

Here, small houses with thatched and corrugated steel roofs take the place of bright white hotel buildings. A few stray dogs roam around and people chat to each other along the shore.

Bulabog is the side where the sun rises and the breeze blows strong. The waters here are just as clear but the sand isn’t as powder-fine, which is maybe why it isn’t as popular as White Beach.

There are fewer buildings, most of which house kite surfing schools. Bars and restaurants feel homier. A number of serviced apartments line the shore.

It’s the perfect spot for kite surfers, who stay there for extended periods to practice the sport. If you aren’t interested in the sport, you may still be interested in the place which is raw and quiet – a side of Boracay most people have yet to see.

Check out more of Bulabog here:

Photo by Amanda Lago/Rappler

