IN PHOTOS: Save this for your next spring vacation in Hokkaido, Japan

If you come to Japan late April to early May and want to witness sakura in full bloom, chances are you need to head up north. Your destination is Hokkaido.
The best sightseeing spot for cherry blossom is in Goryokaku Park in Hakodate. This star-shaped park designated as a national historic site is adorned with nearly 1,500 cherry blossom trees, mainly of the Somei Yoshino species. “Hanami” or flower viewing is allowed here, so you’ll see many people having picnic enjoying barbecue while appreciating the transient beauty of spring flowers.
Don’t forget to go up the nearby Goryokaku Tower for a jaw-dropping panoramic view of the city. The well-known Sakuragaoka Street is a 20-minute walk from Goryokaku.
Coincidentally, the annual full bloom of sakura in Hokkaido is during the Golden Week which is a string of four consecutive holidays within seven days. It’s the time when many Japanese travel to different places in Japan or overseas.
If your entry point to Japan is Tokyo or Osaka, you can take the shinkansen or fly to Hakodate. – Rappler.com
Basil Villacortes Sali has been working in Sapporo since August 2019 as an English teacher in a public senior high school. He’s very happy and excited now that the celebration is back to pre-pandemic level.
