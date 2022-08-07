Ready to face your fears? Here’s what you can do in Danao Adventure Park 

When it comes to extreme activities, there’s a lot to choose from in Bohol’s adventure capital

Much has been said about the pristine white-sand beaches and countryside attractions of Bohol. The island province, known for being home to Chocolate Hills, century-old churches, and tarsiers, has constantly attracted local and international tourists alike.

For thrill seekers and adventurers at heart, though, the Danao Adventure Park is proving to be a good reason to visit Bohol.

Located in Barangay Magtangtang, Danao, Bohol and roughly two hours away from Tagbilaran City, the Danao Adventure Park houses several non-mainstream outdoor activities that cater to tourists looking for an action-packed travel vacation.

The adventure park – which just reopened to the public in May – is more than eager to welcome visitors following two hits to their industry: the COVID-19 pandemic and Typhoon Odette. While the pandemic limited the amount of their daily visitors, the typhoon caused them some of their famous attractions, such as the glass cliff-walking.

As of July 2022, only four activities – skyride, suislide, giant swing, and the plunge – are open to the public. Operators assured, though, that all equipment used are not substandard and all available activities are operated by well-trained staff. The site, after all, takes pride in putting great emphasis on safety as proven by their zero accidents recorded since opening in 2008.

Sky ride

Danao Adventure Park’s version of a cable car is called the Sky Ride. Perhaps the least nerve-wracking attraction in the park, Sky Ride is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Danao’s landscape.

Situated more or less 280 meters above the ground, the Sky Ride moves at a slow pace – giving visitors ample time to bask in the view of rugged terrain and gushing river surrounding the park.

Suislide

If you’re looking for something more exciting, Danao Adventure Park also has a zipline called the Suislide where adventurers can either go solo or in pairs.

What makes their zipline different is that it’s connected to two cliffs and adventurers get to try two zipline trips as they’re treated to a wonderful sight of the long and winding river. The first line is 480 meters long, while the second line is a bit shorter at 460 meters. To reach the second line, there’s also a roughly three-minute trek from the arrival point of the first line.

While it might not be the fastest or longest zipline in the country, the suislide of Danao Adventure Park is poised to be one of the highest ziplines in the Philippines, being situated at more or less 280 meters above the ground.

Giant swing

If you find Sky Ride and Suislide to be tame and boring, Danao Adventure Park’s Giant Swing might be the fit for you.

Riders are given the chance to control whether they’ll reach the 100-meter maximum height before they’re swung to the cliffside above the Wahig River. The newest addition to the park gives riders a thrill as they’re slowly being lifted into air, before being dropped and swung repeatedly.

The Plunge

Reportedly one of the highest canyon swings in Southeast Asia, the Plunge is the famed attraction in Danao Adventure Park. The loading platform is situated more or less 280 meters above the canyon floor, with a 70-meters vertical free fall and 200-meters swing.

Adventurers are geared up with a safety harness, brought to the launching deck, and will be made to choose how they’d like to be dropped: lying or sitting down. The panel will then be lowered and pulled, with the adventurer being dangled over the cliff for a few seconds, before a cry of “Bombs Away!” get them plunging in freefall.

The 70-meter freefall might just last for roughly five seconds, but this is definitely an activity that requires bravery and determination.

While some activities are definitely not for the fainthearted, the Danao Adventure Park, which promotes E.A.T or Eco, Educational, Extreme Adventure Tour, also offers a range of activities that cater to anyone’s adventure limit.

Other activities include sea of clouds mountain trekking and root climb with rappel, while other features like river kayaking and camera caving are temporarily unavailable. Danao Mayor Jose Cepedoza said that the park is also in the process of opening the hamster wheel and zipbike activities for the next months.

Cepedoza hopes that the park’s reopening and the promise of upcoming new attractions will help ignite local tourism, especially that the 144-hectare property is one of their municipality’s primary sources of funds.

The park, which was designed to be an eco-tourism enterprise, is fully managed by the local government unit and gives importance on having their community involved in its operation.

All staff members of the adventure park are locals of Danao and part of the income of the park is used to offer free tertiary education for the Danaoans. – Rappler.com

