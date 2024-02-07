[WATCH] Discovering the spiritual wonders of Bangkok: Wat Pho and Wat Arun

Home to the Wat Pho and Wat Arun, Bangkok is no exception to Thailand's rich and cultural cities

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand is known for its beautiful beaches, expansive nightlife, Indian elephants, and grand Buddhist temples known as wats. Home to the Wat Pho and Wat Arun, Bangkok is no exception to Thailand’s rich and cultural cities.

Wat Pho

Wat Pho, also known as the Temple of the reclining Buddha, can be found in the Phra Nakhon district. It is one of the largest and oldest wats in Bangkok, spanning over 80,000 square meters.

It is also home to one of the largest Buddhas in Thailand, which, according to Wat Pho’s official website, spans 46 meters long and 15 meters tall. Tourists can offer 108 bronzes for good luck and fortune for only THB120 or around P187. Apart from the gargantuan Buddha, there are over a thousand more images found in the complexes.

Wat Pho is also the birthplace of the traditional Thai massage. Admission to Wat Pho costs THB200 or around P311. It is open daily between 8 am and 6:30 pm.

Wat Arun

Wat Arun, also known as the Temple of Dawn, is nestled in Bangkok’s Yai district. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, it was built in the 17th century. Wat Arun stands as a masterpiece of Thai craftsmanship and it is one of the most iconic and oldest landmarks in Bangkok.

Visitors come to experience its serene beauty, offering prayers and seeking blessing for peace, harmony, and prosperity. Traditional clothing can be rented for THB200 to complete your Thai experience. It is highly recommended that you visit the temple during sunrise or sunset to witness the temple bathed in golden hues.

Visitors can take a stroll through the temple between 8 am and 6 pm for the price of THB100 or around P155.

Watch this video for a glimpse of Bangkok’s spiritual wonders. – Rappler.com