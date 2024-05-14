WATCH: Lucban, Quezon residents prepare vibrant house decorations for 2024 Pahiyas Festival

Rappler takes a look at the preparations that Lucban residents make to honor their patron saint

QUEZON, Philippines – Each year, residents of Lucban in Quezon province come together the Pahiyas Festival to give thanks to the patron saint of farmers, San Isidro Labrador, for the abundant harvests they have received thus far, and to pray for even more bountiful ones in the seasons to come.

Among the highlights of the almost month-long celebration are the colorful house decorations that the town’s residents put up.

Rappler lifestyle and entertainment reporter Juno Reyes speaks with some residents to know more about the work that goes into having all these vibrant displays in their homes for Pahiyas. – Rappler.com