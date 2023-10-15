WATCH: Relax and unwind at Siquijor’s Paliton Beach

SIQUIJOR, Philippines – Whether you’re heading to a party or simply relaxing under the sun with a good book, the Philippines offers a plethora of beaches for every occasion, and Paliton Beach in Siquijor is no exception.

Renowned for its pristine Boracay-like white sand, Paliton Beach offers a more tranquil and laid-back atmosphere in contrast to its lively and crowded counterpart in Aklan, yet it is equally captivating.

Located in the town of San Juan, this beach is easily accessible from Dumaguete, Cebu, Iloilo, and Zamboanga by ferry. Upon arrival at the Siquijor port, visitors can choose to rent a motorcycle, a car, or a tourist van for a short drive to Paliton Beach.

Despite its secluded vibe, there are a lot of activities you can try within the area, like snorkeling and paddle boarding. There are also nearby establishments that serve drinks and snacks for those who need a break from the sun.

Think this might be your next travel destination? Watch this video for a glimpse into one of Siquijor’s natural wonders. – Rappler.com

#ShareAsia highlights the best and most sought-after experiences in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s a content and resource hub for tourists and locals alike seeking new, exciting experiences in the region.