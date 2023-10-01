WATCH: The turquoise waters of Cambugahay Falls

The three-tiered Cambugahay Falls is a hidden gem nestled in a lush forest in the town of Lazi

SIQUIJOR, Philippines – Tucked in the heart of mystic island Siquijor lies a breath-taking natural wonder known as the Cambugahay Falls. Renowned for its clear blue waters, this three-tiered freshwater falls is a hidden gem nestled in a lush forest in the town of Lazi. This oasis might just be your next travel destination.

Siquijor is accessible from the cities of Dumaguete, Cebu, Iloilo, and Zamboanga by ferry. Travellers can take a flight from Manila to any of these cities.

From the Siquijor port, you may opt to rent a motorcycle, which is the go-to vehicle for locals, a car, or a tourist van to take less than an hour’s drive to Cambugahay Falls.

The sound of flowing water and the lush surroundings will immediately capture your senses as you get closer to Cambugahay Falls, but first travelers must pay for a P20 environmental fee before descending down a 130-step natural stairwell surrounded by verdure and dense foliage.

Watch this video for a look of one of Siquijor's natural wonders.

