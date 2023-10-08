WATCH: Explore the historic Lazi church and convent

You don't need to be religious to appreciate these historic sites

SIQUIJOR, Philippines — Three centuries of Spanish rule makes the Philippines one of the most religious countries in the world, and it just makes sense that even in the mystic island of Siquijor you can find one of the many historic churches in the nation.

One of Siquijor’s renowned tourist destinations is the San Isidro Labrador Church and its adjacent convent-turned-museum in the heart of Lazi.

This neoclassical style church, made of sea stones and wood, became an independent parish in 1857. Even today, you can still walk through the wooden floors of this over a century and a half old church.

Just a stone’s throw away is the Lazi convent, which used to house the priests who’d say mass in the parish. Now, it houses the Siquijor Heritage Museum, which showcases religious relics obtained by the church throughout its rich history.

You don’t need to be religious to appreciate the beauty and history of these locations, both the church and the convent are extremely well-preserved. Take a stroll around the perimeter of the stonewalled convent and take in the beauty of the magnificently trimmed garden.

Watch this video for a sneak peek of what awaits you. — Rappler.com

