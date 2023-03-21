LIST: 2023 Earth Hour events and activities in the Philippines

Here's a list of events and activities happening on Saturday, March 25, across the country to observe the annual Earth Hour movement

MANILA, Philippines – Several environmental and development groups have lined events and activities to observe the annual Earth Hour commemoration on Saturday, March 25.

Earth Hour began in 2007 as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney, Australia. Organized by international organization World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the Earth Hour movement’s 16th year will put a spotlight on the #BiggestHourForEarth to call on the need to address the biggest challenges of climate change.

The Philippines started doing the campaign in 2008 and topped its participation for years as the ‘Earth Hour Hero Country’ because of its continued support for this global lights-off movement.

For citizens interested to join this year’s Earth Hour, here is a running list of events and activities happening on Saturday, March 25:

Climate change awareness campaign by turning off lights and electronic equipment that are not used for 1 hour.

Earth Hour 2023 main switch-off event

For the first time since the COVID-19 lockdowns, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines will be celebrating #EarthHour in person on Saturday, March 25, at Quezon City Memorial Circle.

This is in partnership with Quezon City local government, which was recognized as a finalist of One Planet Cities Challenge (OPCC) 2021-2022, a global competition which recognizes cities for their outstanding climate action plans.

The main switch-off event will be held between 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm (actual switch-off is from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm) at the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

3K Cycling PH’s Earth Hour Ride Run Push

3K Cycling PH, a local group that advocates for bike safety, will actively join the Earth Hour through its RIDE RUN PUSH at SM Center Ormoc Boardwalk, Ormoc City in Leyte on March 25 at 6:30 pm.

This activity includes running, sup, longboarding, walking, and on-the-spot photo Contest. Interested participants are encouraged to join and help achieve their goal to have less than 1.5 degree celsius rise in global temperature in 7 years.

Metro Manila East Council – BSP’s Costume Showcase Contest

The Metro Manila East Council – BSP will hold a costume showcase contest made from recyclable materials at the Concepcion Elementary School in Marikina City. The event dubbed “Protecting Biodiversity and Environment” is in line with the group’s advocacy to protect the planet.

The deadline of registration for the contest is on Thursday, March 23 at 8 pm.

Pinoy Fitness’ Virtual Run

Pinoy Fitness, a group of athletes and fitness enthusiasts, will have its 2nd Earth Hour virtual run from Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, April 30.

This Earth Hour virtual run is a self-paced run where participants may finish their chosen cumulative distance at any preferred location using GPS-tracking running app, watch, or treadmill to record their running results.

All proceeds will be used to directly help the conservation projects of WWF. Participants who are able to finish their run until Sunday, April 30 will receive a free Earth Hour virtual run medal.

The registration for the virtual run is until March 25.

Sinabukid Mountaineer’s Fun Run and Fun Bike for a Cause

Sinabukid Scout Mountaineers will organize fun run and fun bike activities in the Iriga City Ceremonial Grand Stand at 6 pm on March 25.

The organization encourages citizens to be part of their cause and help preserve nature. All proceeds will directly support the funding of the Rainwater Recovery System for a school in Iriga City deprived of clean water sources.

Do you know of other events and activities in celebration of Independence Day? Email them to move.ph@rappler.com. – with report from Angelica Coleto/Rappler.com

