PAK, Check! Ingat sa fake gov’t registrations, mga vebs!

MANILA, Philippines – Scammers and peddlers of fake news have been sharing fake registration links for government programs across social media, and it pays to stay vigilant.

In January, for instance, the government warned the public to be wary of Facebook pages and websites that claim President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is giving away “free housing” and cash assistance to poor Filipinos online.

While the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino program hopes to provide Filipinos with better housing options, it isn’t free. There is also no legitimate online registration for this program.

Those interested in Pambansang Pabahay are urged to engage with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and other legitimate government agencies only. Protect your personal information and steer clear of fraudulent websites.

In this episode of Pak, Check!, activist, artist, and Drag Den Drag Supreme, NAIA, breaks down claims surrounding fake online registration for government programs. – Rappler.com

“Pak, Check!” is a campaign under #FactsFirstPH that pushes LGBTQ+ voices to the fore as catalysts and safeguards of the truth via a series of fact-checking videos.