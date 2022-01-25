LIVESTREAM: Over 100 groups launch #FactsFirstPH for truth, accountability

#FactsFirstPH will unite various sectors to promote truth in public spaces and demand accountability from those who perpetrate lies

MANILA, Philippines – With the 2022 elections just a few months away, Rappler and more than 100 other groups are launching an initiative that seeks to promote truth and fight disinformation.

On Wednesday, January 26, groups from the media, civil society, business, research, and legal sectors, along with the Church, will launch #FactsFirstPH.

#FactsFirstPH will unite various sectors to promote truth in public spaces and demand accountability from those who perpetrate lies. The project is in partnership with Google News Initiative and Meedan.

The project also aims to restore the integrity of the elections and provide crucial information for voters who will be choosing the Philippines’ next leaders.

Tune in to the launch of #FactsFirstPH on Wednesday at 10 am.