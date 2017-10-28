Slain Grab driver Gerardo Amolato Maquidato once went viral on Facebook for giving a free ride to a diabetes patient undergoing dialysis

Published 5:52 PM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Grab Philippines said on Saturday, October 28, that one of their partner drivers was killed by unidentified suspects who also took the driver's car.

The driver was Gerardo Amolato Maquidato Jr who was shot and killed evening of Thursday, October 26, by unidentified suspects who booked and rode as regular passengers.

In a statement, Grab Philippines cited an initial police report which said that a witness heard gunshots 7:50 pm on Thursday and saw the lifeless Maquidato pushed out of his silver Toyota Innova along Bonanza Street in Pasay City.

Grab Philippines said it is working with authorities in investigating Maquidato's death. Details of passengers are stored in the transport app.

"Grab is one with authorities in making sure that justice will be served and perpetrators will be put behind bars," the transport company said.

Grab added that they have recorded 6 cases of carnapping incidents involving their partner-drivers. The suspects all booked and rode like regular passengers.

Maquidato was one of Grab Philippines' driver awardees, recognized for giving a courtesy ride to a sick passenger.

A Facebook post went viral in August 2016 commending Maquidato for picking up a diabetes patient on her way to pick up bags of blood for her dialysis. Maquidato did not charge his passenger for fare out of kindness.

Grab Philippines said Prima Ornum, the diabetes patient, has passed away but her relatives had the chance to thank Maquidato in person during his awarding.

"Our prayers and sympathies go out to Mr Maquidato’s family. He was a good father to his 4 children, a good friend to many of his fellow drivers, and a good driver who was always willing to outserve his passengers. He will be missed," Grab Philippines said.

"Meanwhile, Grab has taken steps in working on a tech solution that would decrease, if not completely hamper, the chances of carnapping incidents involving Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) – that have apparently been the latest target of lawless elements," Grab Philippines added. – Rappler.com