MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Wednesday evening, October 16, reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit North Cotabato.

The earthquake struck at around 7:37 pm at a depth of 15 kilometers and was situated in Tulunan, some 22 kilometers away from North Cotabato.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeNorthCotabato

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 16 Oct 2019 - 07:37 PM

Magnitude = 6.3

Depth = 015 kilometers

Location = 06.74N, 124.99E - 022 km S 56° E of Tulunan (North Cotabato)https://t.co/E7iSmmoMpG — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) October 16, 2019

In its 7:48 pm announcement on the earthquake, Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks should be expected.

More to follow. – Rappler.com