After 160 years, Ateneo basic education starts shift to full co-ed

Ateneo says full implementation will be completed by school year 2029-2030, although preparations will start with co-ed admissions for kinder, Grade 1, and Grade 7 for school year 2024-2025

MANILA, Philippines – In what it called a “milestone decision,” the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) approved the full implementation of a co-education scheme, accepting learners across any gender in its basic education program, or from kinder to senior high school.

“This is in response to our goal in the Lux-in-Domino Strategic Plan: Strategic targeted growth in the university’s student population to increase access to and impact of the Ateneo de Manila education; specifically the strategy to increase student diversity by granting female students access to the Ateneo de Manila basic education schools,” said a memorandum by ADMU President Roberto Yap SJ released on Friday, February 10.

Ateneo said that the implementation of the co-ed scheme will be completed by school year 2029-2030. Preparations, though, will start this year, as co-ed admission for kinder will roll out in school year 2024-2025.

“Much work is needed to prepare the Basic Education schools for this milestone decision. The implementation plan includes a preparatory year beginning SY2023-2024. Co-ed admission will begin in SY2024-2025 for Kinder, Grade 1 and Grade 7 levels,” the memo read.

In 2016, Ateneo began implementing coed in its senior high school programs, when the first batch of students under the K to 12 program entered grade 11.

Ateneo de Manila, a Catholic school, was founded as a school exclusive for boys in 1859 during the Spanish colonial era, a time when education was seen unsuitable for women. This “milestone decision” by Ateneo is a welcome development, not just for academic institutions, but for the whole country as well.

Aside from Ateneo, La Salle Green Hills, also previously an elite exclusive for boys school, opened up its doors to female students in 2021 from nursery to Grade 11. – Rappler.com