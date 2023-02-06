Bureau of Corrections sues Bantag for plunder, graft

BANTAG CASE. Bureau of Correction (BuCor) officer-in-charge Gregorio Catapang Jr. shows to media a copy of the plunder case he filed against suspended BuCor Chief Gerald Bantag, at the Department of Justice, February 6, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) filed plunder and graft complaints against its suspended chief Gerald Bantag at the Department of Justice on Monday, February 6, over the alleged rigged bidding for P1 billion worth of projects.

Other charges lodged by BuCor, through its officer-in-charge Gregorio Catapang Jr., include malversation of public funds, falsification of official documents, and ethics violations.

The complaints accuse Bantag of rigging a bidding – worth P1 billion – for the Davao Prison and Penal Farm, the Ihawig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan, and the Leyte Regional Prison.

Included in the complaints were the following former officials:

Correction Technical Supt. Arnold Jacinto Guzman

Correction Inspector Ric Rocaturba

Correction Inspector Solomon Areniego

Correction Technical Officer 1 Jor-el De Jesus

Correctional Officer 2 Angelo Castillo

Correctional Officer 2 Alexis Catindig

The complaints added that Bantag acted in conspiracy with the other respondents and “purposely and systematically orchestrated the diversion, misappropriation, and/or consenting or permitting other persons, to take public funds, of the Bureau of Corrections.”

“It is clearly established that the public bidding that was conducted by Bids and Awards Committee created by respondent Bantag was rigged to favor the winning bidders, joint venture of Garay Philweb Builders/Rakki Corporation, and the joint venture of Garay Philweb Builders and Eric Van Sesbraño construction, and the same is considered a clear violation of the pertinent laws and rules regulations on Procurement.”



According to the complaints, Arniego alleged that he signed the accomplishment report for all of the Progress Billings without being involved in any site inspection.



Meanwhile, De Jesus said the accomplishment report he created was dictated by Arniego.

Controversies

These complaints are separate from the investigation into Bantag’s alleged involvement in the murder of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid, who was killed on his way home in Las Piñas, Metro Manila, last October 2022.



Bantag was suspended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following the murder of Lapid.



In January, BuCor personnel filed several criminal complaints against Bantag and other higher-ups of the bureau for slander/oral defamation, grave threats, grave coercion, torture, and obstruction of justice.



Bantag’s career in the Philippine jail system had already been tainted by a string of controversies prior to his appointment as BuCor chief in 2019 by former president Rodrigo Duterte. – Rappler.com