CHED: No more fully online classes in 2023

'College and universities cannot offer their degree programs in full distance learning, including online modality,' a Commission on Higher Education order says

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) ordered colleges and universities to implement full in-person classes or hybrid learning beginning the second semester of academic year 2022-2023.

This was contained in CHED Memorandum Order No. 16 with the subject, “Updates on onsite learning in higher education.” The order was signed by CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera III and was issued on November 11.

The CHED order said that “upon a comprehensive assessment of institutional capabilities, analysis of learner needs and preferences, and conduct of stakeholder consultations, HEIs (higher education institutions) may choose to design and deliver their degree programs through onsite learning or hybrid learning modality starting the second semester of school year 2022 to 2023.”

CHED further noted that “unless there is an approval from them,” college and universities cannot offer their “degree programs in full distance learning, including online modality.”

For schools that will choose to implement hybrid learning, CHED said that “at least 50% of the total contact time should be spent on onsite learning experiences.”

Below is the copy of CHED Memorandum Order No. 16.

On September 27, Senator Pia Cayetano hit five state universities and colleges, including the University of the Philippines (UP), for not fully implementing face-to-face classes for the current academic year.

The senator questioned why UP was still using blended learning. She warned UP to conduct face-to-face classes to secure their budget for 2023.

This prompted UP to release a statement, saying that it would allow full face-to-face classes in all its undergraduate courses beginning the second semester of the current academic year, which is scheduled to start sometime in February 2023.

Apart from UP, other state universities that have yet to resume full face-to-face classes are Cagayan State University, Northern Iloilo State University, South Cotabato State College, and Mindanao State University. – Rappler.com